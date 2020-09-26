Do Jong won't start Saturday against the Rangers as previously expected but could be the first pitcher in what may be a bullpen game Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Previous reports indicated the Astros would turn to De Jong on Saturday if they clinched a playoff spot Friday, which they did. They've evidently changed plans, however, and will give Lance McCullers a brief tune-up start Saturday. The team has yet to commit to a starter for Sunday's season finale, but De Jong is likely to factor in at some point even if he doesn't start the contest.