De Jong was optioned to the Astros' alternate training site to make room for Luis Garcia on the team's 28-man roster, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

De Jong had his contract selected by the Astros on Aug. 23 and made one appearance out of the bullpen in which he allowed two runs on one hit and one walk against the Angels. He will head back to the Astros' alternate training site and could be called up again if another pitcher gets hurt.