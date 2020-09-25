site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chase De Jong: Recalled by Astros
RotoWire Staff
De Jong was recalled by Houston on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
De Jong has made a pair of appearances for the Astros this season, allowing six runs in 3.2 innings of work. Josh James landed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons in a corresponding move.
