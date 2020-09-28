De Jong (0-1) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings Sunday as he was charged with the loss against the Rangers.

De Jong was initially expected to start Saturday, but his final start of the regular season was pushed back to Sunday. He gave up just one run over the first three innings, but he struggled mightily in the fourth inning before he was pulled. The right-hander posted a 14.78 ERA over 7.1 innings in 2020, and he's unlikely to play a significant role for the Astros during the postseason.