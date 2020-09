De Jong will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the A's, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Astros will employ a bullpen game for the nightcap after Zack Greinke started Game 1, and De Jong will be the first hurler in Game 2. The 27-year-old allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while recording two outs during his lone appearance of the season in late August.