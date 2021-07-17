McDermott, whom the Astros selected with the 132nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft, agreed Friday with the organization on a contract that includes a $375,000 signing bonus, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The lone supplemental draft pick of the fourth round, McDermott is a senior right-hander from Ball State who improved his stock in 2021 after showing a big velocity spike. McDermott showed the ability to consistently hit the mid-90s with his four-seamer for multiple innings, with the heater touching as high as 98 miles per hour. His secondary pitches are lesser developed, though he boasts an upper-70s curveball with good break that can befuddle hitters when his command is on point. Expect the Astros to deploy the 22-year-old as a starting pitcher as he heads to the professional ranks, though a move to the bullpen could happen early on in his career.