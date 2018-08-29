Astros' Chris Devenski: Activated from DL
Devenski (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's contest, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Devenski will forgo one last rehab outing and return to the big-league club as Charlie Morton (shoulder) heads to the DL in a corresponding move. Over the past couple weeks, Devenski appeared in five minor-league contests. Though he wasn't particularly sharp, he didn't experience any pain or discomfort in his hamstring, so he should be available out of the bullpen immediately during Wednesday's series finale versus Oakland.
