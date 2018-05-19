Devenski pitched a scoreless eighth inning, working around two hits and a walk, to earn his eighth hold in Friday's 4-1 win over Cleveland.

Devenski quickly dispatched the first two batters faced, but then the inning got tense. He loaded the bases before getting Yonder Alonso to pop out to short. The right-hander has prevented runs in 15 of his last 16 outings.