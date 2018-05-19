Astros' Chris Devenski: Another scoreless outing
Devenski pitched a scoreless eighth inning, working around two hits and a walk, to earn his eighth hold in Friday's 4-1 win over Cleveland.
Devenski quickly dispatched the first two batters faced, but then the inning got tense. He loaded the bases before getting Yonder Alonso to pop out to short. The right-hander has prevented runs in 15 of his last 16 outings.
More News
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Records seventh hold Tuesday•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Leads team in saves•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Notches first save of season Friday•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Changing usage•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Will be multi-inning reliever•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Gives up one run in return to action•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart