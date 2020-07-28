Devenski is battling arm soreness, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
He gave up three runs on three hits and one walk in one inning during Sunday's game. Ryan Pressly is also down with elbow soreness, so the Astros will have to lean heavily on their young relievers. Devenski is without a timeline to return to game action.
