Devenski allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth inning of Tuesday's extra innings loss to the Yankees.

Devenski got the nod for the save opportunity Tuesday after Ken Giles had pitched on both Sunday and Monday. Staked to a two-run lead, the hard-throwing reliever issued a leadoff walk to Miguel Andujar before serving up a game-tying homer to Brett Gardner. It was Devenski's first blown save of the season and the Yankees went on to win in extras.