Astros' Chris Devenski: Changing usage
Devenksi (1-0) struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Padres in 10 innings.
Devenski has allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five over 3.2 innings spanning four appearances. He's still called on at any time of the game -- he's pitched in the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and extra innings so far -- but Saturday's outing was the first time this season that he's pitched multiple innings, a stark contrast to how he was used in 2017. Last year after four appearances, Devenski had tossed 11 innings. He was a unique weapon, but that first-half usage made him less effective over the second half. Manager A.J. Hinch will strive to find the right balance in 2018.
