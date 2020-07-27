Devenski (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning as he earned the loss Sunday against the Mariners.

Devenski was called on to preserve a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning of Sunday's game, but he was unable to contain the Mariners as he picked up the loss and blown save. The right-hander posted a 4.83 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 69 innings with the Astros last season and isn't expected to pitch in many high-leverage situations this year.