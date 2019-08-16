Astros' Chris Devenski: Charged with loss in relief
Devenski (2-2) was charged with the loss against the A's on Thursday, allowing a solo home run while striking out three.
Devenski came into the eighth inning with the score tied, 6-6, and gave up a homer to Matt Chapman to give the A's the lead for good. The right-hander has functioned mostly in middle relief for the Astros this season, posting a forgettable 4.42 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.
