Astros' Chris Devenski: Continuing rehab Thursday
Devenski (hamstring) will make a minor-league rehab appearance with Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Devenski, who has been on the DL since Aug. 3 with a hamstring issue, has already made five rehab appearances -- three with the Hooks and two with Triple-A Fresno -- struggling to a 7.71 ERA across 4.2 innings in those outings. He'll make one more appearance with Corpus Christi later in the week, and if everything goes off without a hitch he'll likely be cleared to rejoin the Astros on Saturday when rosters expand.
