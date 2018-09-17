Astros' Chris Devenski: Declining use, postseason spot in jeopardy
Devenski has appeared in three games since he was activated from the disabled list Aug. 29. He's allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, including two home runs, over three innings.
Devenski has looked rusty since his return from nearly a month-long stint on the DL due to a hamstring injury, but hasn't been given an opportunity to knock off that rust. He most recently appeared in Saturday's blowout win, his first appearance after an 11-day break, as manager A.J. Hinch doesn't appear eager to use the right-hander. At this point, a spot on the postseason roster appears unlikely for the 2017 All Star, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
