Devenski earned his third hold of the season in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies after striking out two and issuing a walk during an inning of relief.

Once one of baseball's standout late-inning arms, Devenski has plummeted in Houston's bullpen hierarchy over the past season and a half, as his low hold total illustrates. While he steered clear of a blowup performance at Coors Field, Devenski has been vulnerable to the long ball in more pitcher-friendly environments in 2019 and will need to string together several quality outings in a row before recapturing a meaningful setup role.