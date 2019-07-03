Astros' Chris Devenski: Escapes Coors appearance unscathed
Devenski earned his third hold of the season in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies after striking out two and issuing a walk during an inning of relief.
Once one of baseball's standout late-inning arms, Devenski has plummeted in Houston's bullpen hierarchy over the past season and a half, as his low hold total illustrates. While he steered clear of a blowup performance at Coors Field, Devenski has been vulnerable to the long ball in more pitcher-friendly environments in 2019 and will need to string together several quality outings in a row before recapturing a meaningful setup role.
