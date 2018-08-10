Astros' Chris Devenski: Expected to return soon
Devenski (hamstring) has been throwing in the bullpen and is expected to return to the Astros shortly, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Devenski's disabled list assignment was made retroactive to July 31, so he's already eligible to return. It's unclear whether or not he'll need a rehab assignment, but given the short length of his absence that may not be necessary.
