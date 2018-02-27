Astros' Chris Devenski: Gives up one run in return to action
Devenski (illness) made his spring debut Tuesday against the Mets, allowing a run on two hits in one inning of work. He struck out two.
Devenski missed the first week of spring games due to an illness, but it seems that nothing is holding him back any longer. Despite the inauspicious start, the right-hander projects to be one of the top arms in the Astros' bullpen after he produced a 2.68 ERA and a 100:26 K:BB in 80.2 frames last season.
