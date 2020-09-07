site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-chris-devenski-heads-back-to-injured-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Chris Devenski: Heads back to injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Devenski returned to the injured list Monday, this time with elbow discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Devenski missed more than a month with arm soreness and returned for just two appearances before heading right back to the injured list. He's allowed six earned runs in 3.2 innings this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read