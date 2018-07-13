Astros' Chris Devenski: Hit hard by A's
Devenski (2-2) allowed three runs on four hits in a third of an inning Thursday, taking the loss against Oakland.
Devenski was also tagged with a blown save, his second in the last five appearances. Last season at this time, Devenski was preparing for his first All-Star Game appearance; this year the break can't come soon enough for the right-hander. He's been a very effective reliever all season, but is finishing the first half on a down note. Devenski, whose season ERA was a tidy 1.34 through the end of June, has given up five runs, seven hits, two walks and a hit batsman over his last three innings.
