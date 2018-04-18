Devenski closed out Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mariners, working around a hit and a walk to record his second save of the season.

Manager A.J. Hinch has been somewhat unpredictable in his deployment of relievers late in games, but this was the clearest sign yet that he doesn't view Ken Giles as the team's de facto closer. Giles was well rested, having last pitched three days ago, but was not used to button up Tuesday's win. Three Houston relievers have saves with Devenski the team leader.