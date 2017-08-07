Astros' Chris Devenski: Losing command
Devenski's recent struggles are traced to failing command of his fastball and slider, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Devenski has allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits, including four home runs, and four walks over his last 9.2 innings. "He's got to push through some things." manager A.J. Hinch said. "The walks are uncommon for him. And him not being able to locate his fastball, he's trying to do a little too much." Devenski has been an important piece of the Astros' bullpen, pitching in all kinds of high-leverage situations. While his latest stretch has been unpleasant, Devenski maintains a high strikeout rate (11.7 K/9) and will continue to throw when games are on the line.
