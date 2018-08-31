Astros' Chris Devenski: Makes first appearance off DL
Devenski allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out two over two innings in Thursday's loss to the Angels.
Devenski made his first appearance since being activated off the disabled list. The right-hander missed the last month due to a hamstring injury.
More News
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Activated from DL•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Continuing rehab Thursday•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Needs two more rehab outings•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Third rehab outing on tap•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Second rehab outing on tap•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Rehab assignment begins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...