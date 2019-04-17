Devenski struck out one and did not allow a hit in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Athletics.

Devenski mopped up the final two outs for his third scoreless outing in five appearances. Tuesday's effort was the first of the five in which the right-hander did not allow a baserunner. Devenski will be used in low-to-mid leverage roles out of the bullpen and has posted 8:1 K:BB though six innings.