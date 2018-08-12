Devenski (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

If there are no setbacks following the session, Devenski will soon head on out a rehab assignment. This will be the second bullpen for Devenski who came out of a session Thursday feeling no pain. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 3, retroactive to July 31.

