Astros' Chris Devenski: Needs two more rehab outings
Devenski (hamstring) will require two more appearances on his rehab assignment, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Devenski began his rehab at Triple-A Fresno, allowing four hits and striking out four during 1.2 innings, and will move to Double-A Corpus Christi this week. At least one of his two appearances with the Hooks will last longer than one inning. Manager A.J. Hinch said the team can evaluate where Devenski's at when the Astros return from their current road trip. Houston returns home after a weekend set against the Angels, setting the reliever's possible return next Monday, although the manager could wait until rosters expand Sept. 1.
