Devenski allowed one hit while striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his first save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Ken Giles hasn't pitched since Monday, so it seems as though manager A.J. Hinch is serious about using different relievers to close based on matchups and who is pitching well. Devenski now has a 1.29 ERA and 10:1 K:BB through his first seven innings of 2018 with a win, a save and two holds, so whatever role he gets used in, the right-hander should continue to pile up fantasy value.