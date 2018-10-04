Astros' Chris Devenski: Omitted from ALDS roster
Devenski is not on the Astros' 25-man postseason roster for the ALDS against Cleveland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Devenski had a forgettable July and only logged 6.2 innings of work over seven appearances in September after spending a month on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. Nonetheless, it comes as a slight surprise to see Devenski left off the roster due to his potential swing-and-miss stuff.
