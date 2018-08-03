Astros' Chris Devenski: On DL with hamstring injury
Devenski was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left hamstring tightness retroactive to Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Devenski will be eligible to return next weekend during the club's four-game set against Seattle. It's unclear as to when Devenski suffered this injury, but manager A.J. Hinch hasn't used him since last Friday. His past two outings were clearly indicative of an underlying issue, as he allowed eight earned runs off seven hits and two walks without recording an out against the Rangers and Angels in his lone pair of appearances since the All-Star break. The Astros recalled Cionel Perez in a corresponding move.
