Astros' Chris Devenski: Option declined but still around
Devenski's option was declined by the Astros on Monday, but he remains on the roster as he's still arbitration-eligible, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Devenski received a somewhat odd contract back in February, which gave the Astros the opportunity of locking him in for 2020 at a predetermined price or going back through the arbitration process. They'll choose the latter following his mediocre 4.83 ERA in 69 innings.
