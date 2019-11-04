Devenski's option was declined by the Astros on Monday, but he remains on the roster as he's still arbitration-eligible, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Devenski received a somewhat odd contract back in February, which gave the Astros the opportunity of locking him in for 2020 at a predetermined price or going back through the arbitration process. They'll choose the latter following his mediocre 4.83 ERA in 69 innings.