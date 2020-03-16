Devenski is expected to be part of the Astros' bullpen when the regular season starts, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 29-year-old right-hander has not allowed a run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 spring innings.

The Astros hope to see the Devenski of 2017, a season in which he struck out 11.1 batters per nine innings and was named an All-Star. Since then, his K/9 dropped in successive seasons along with an increase in HR/9 (1.7). He's slipped behind Ryan Pressly and Joe Smith in terms of high-leverage relief work.