Astros' Chris Devenski: Projected for bullpen
Devenski is expected to be part of the Astros' bullpen when the regular season starts, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 29-year-old right-hander has not allowed a run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 spring innings.
The Astros hope to see the Devenski of 2017, a season in which he struck out 11.1 batters per nine innings and was named an All-Star. Since then, his K/9 dropped in successive seasons along with an increase in HR/9 (1.7). He's slipped behind Ryan Pressly and Joe Smith in terms of high-leverage relief work.
More News
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Remains in Houston•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Option declined but still around•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Added to World Series roster•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Charged with loss in relief•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Takes loss in nightcap•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Starting Tuesday's nightcap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...