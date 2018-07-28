Devenski did not record an out and allowed five runs on four hits and a walk in Friday's 11-2 loss to the Rangers.

Devenski has been rocked in his last two outings, giving up eight runs, seven hits, three home runs and two walks without recording an out. A bad night can be written off, but warning bells should be going off after this latest appearance. Devenski has allowed runs in five of his last seven appearances, posting a 25.07 ERA with four homers allowed in 4.2 innings. Expect the Astros to move him out of a high-leverage role, replacing him with the newly acquired Ryan Pressly.