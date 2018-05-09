Devenski pitched a perfect eighth inning to record his seventh hold of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.

Devenski leads the Astros' bullpen in holds as he's been used in more traditional way this season compared to 2017. He's pitched more than one inning just twice in his 15 appearances after being a multi-inning monster last year. After the 27-year-old right-hander posted his 13th scoreless outing Tuesday, Devenski has a 1.20 ERA with an 18:4 K:BB over 15 innings.