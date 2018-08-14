Devenski (hamstring) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

Devenski is already eligible to return from his hamstring injury and appears to be about to do so. He's expected to throw one inning Tuesday and could make another rehab appearance Friday, though there's a chance he returns to Houston at that point, given the short length of his absence.

