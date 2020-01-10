Play

Devenski signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Astros on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The team declined his $2.63 million club option for 2020 in November, but the 29-year-old will stick around on a less deal while avoiding arbitration. Devenski had another up-and-down season in 2019 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 72:21 K:BB over 69 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories