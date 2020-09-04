Devenski (arm) was activated from the injured list Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Devenski returns after missing more than a month with arm soreness. He allowed three runs in just two innings of work prior to landing on the injured list. Joe Biagini was optioned in a corresponding move.
