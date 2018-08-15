Devenski (hamstring) will remain with Triple-A Fresno and pitch a second rehab outing Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Devenski allowed two hits and struck out one while recording two outs during Tuesday's appearance with Fresno. That marked his first time back in a live game since July 27. There's a chance he will be able to return from the DL following Friday's minor-league assignment, but either way, look for the right-hander to rejoin Houston's bullpen in the near future.