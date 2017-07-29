Devenski has allowed a home run in four of his last seven appearances (7.2 innings).

The 26-year-old had allowed only four home runs all season prior to this stretch, and has seen his ERA climb from 2.09 to 2.88. Devenski still has a 6-3 record with 15 holds and a fantastic 0.83 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 on the season. The right-hander remains a versatile bullpen option for the Astros and in all fantasy formats.