Astros' Chris Devenski: Serving up home runs in July
Devenski has allowed a home run in four of his last seven appearances (7.2 innings).
The 26-year-old had allowed only four home runs all season prior to this stretch, and has seen his ERA climb from 2.09 to 2.88. Devenski still has a 6-3 record with 15 holds and a fantastic 0.83 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 on the season. The right-hander remains a versatile bullpen option for the Astros and in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Earns sixth win•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Earns fifth relief win•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Delivers two scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Notches third save Thursday•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Earns hold with two-inning appearance•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Picks up third win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...