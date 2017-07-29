Devenski has allowed a home run in four of his last seven appearances (7.2 innings).

The 26-year-old had allowed only four home runs all season prior to this stretch, and has seen his ERA climb from 2.09 to 2.88. Devenski still has a 6-3 record with 15 holds and a fantastic 0.83 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 on the season. The right-hander remains a versatile bullpen option for the Astros and in all fantasy formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast