Devenski (illness) is set to make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Mets, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

Devenski is reportedly feeling better after missing the first week of spring games due to an illness. He'll settle back into his role as an elite, versatile back-end arm for the Astros.

