Devenski underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Astros haven't announced a timeline for Devenski's return to full activities, but given that his procedure wasn't a reconstructive one, he should have a good chance at being ready to go for the start of spring training. Due to arm injuries, Devenski was limited to only four appearances out of the Houston bullpen this season.