Devenski is starting Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Scheduled starter Gerrit Cole was scratched shortly before first pitch for undisclosed reasons, pushing Devenski into the start on short notice. The 28-year-old threw 25 pitches in Sunday's relief appearance, so he should be limited to a couple innings as the Astros are forced into a bullpen game.

