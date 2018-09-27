Astros' Chris Devenski: Takes loss in spot start
Devenski (2-3) was handed the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk across two innings. He struck out two.
Making his first start of the season in what was a bullpen day for the Astros, Devenski got off to a slow start, walking the first batter he faced before serving up a two-out homer to Randal Grichuk. The reliever settled in from there and retired the next four batters he faced, though a lack of run support left him with the loss. Devenski now owns a disappointing 4.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB through 45.2 innings this season after posting a 2.68 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 100:26 K:BB in 80.2 innings in 2017. He'll rejoin the bullpen for the final series of the regular season.
