Astros' Chris Devenski: Third rehab outing on tap
Devenski (hamstring) will require a third rehab outing later this week at Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Fresno, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Devenski made two rehab appearances last week with two days of rest in between. He last pitched Friday, running his pitch count to 20 and striking out three in one inning. The Astros may want to see the right-hander pitch on consecutive days, which would mean at least two more outings.
