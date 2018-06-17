Devenski struck out two in a clean ninth inning in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Royals.

This was Devenski's fourth consecutive appearance without allowing a walk or a hit and sixth without permitting a run. He's lowered his ERA to 1.63 while striking out 34 over 27.2 innings. Houston's bats have heated up during a 10-game winning streak so Devenski hasn't been needed for too much high-leverage work of late, which is why we saw him mopping up Saturday's blowout win.