Astros' Chris Devenski: Throws multiple innings
Devenski allowed one run on three hits and struck out three over two innings in a 3-1 loss to the Rays.
Devenski entered to pitch the seventh inning with the Astros down a run and threw one clean inning before getting nicked for a run in the eighth. The right-handed reliever made a name for himself in 2017, delivering a high strikeout rate as a multi-inning reliever. He was on his way to repeat performance in 2018, albeit without the multi-inning appearances, before a mid-season hamstring injury derailed him. Earlier this spring, Devenski told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that he learned about the process of being prepared daily and to take measures to insure his body is ready to pitch as much as possible. His first outing of 2019 was an encouraging sign he'll be used as he was in 2017. "He fits right into our bullpen anywhere from early for a couple of innings or all the way to the back end if guys are needing a break," manager AJ Hinch said.
