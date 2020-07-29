Devenski (arm) will travel with the team this weekend but is unavailable to pitch Wednesday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
The only public diagnosis is arm soreness for Devenski, and the Astros are operating as though he could avoid a stint on the injured list. For now they have been leaning on some youngsters to get things done in the middle innings.
More News
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Battling arm soreness•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Charged with loss against Seattle•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Logs two sim innings•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Projected for bullpen•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Remains in Houston•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Option declined but still around•