Devenski allowed one hit and struck out one in one inning Friday against the Cardinals.

Looking at Devenski's spring numbers are misleading. His 8.31 ERA appears ugly, but all four runs he's allowed came in his first outing. Since then, Devenski has pitched four scoreless innings and worked to get himself back to the form he showed in 2017 when he was dubbed the "Dragon." Earlier this spring, manager AJ Hinch told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that he wanted Devenski to air it out and not be too cute. "We really wanted to get him away from thinking too much and get him into Dragon mode, basically," he said. "Let him come and show a ton of energy, get through the ball, let the ball go wherever it goes and not get overly complicated." The 28-year-old reliever will be a weapon out of the bullpen if rediscovers the 2017 version of himself.