Manager A.J. Hinch will use Devenski has a multiple-inning reliever in 2018, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Devenski is considered an important bullpen piece, but that doesn't mean he'll pitch exclusively in a setup role. He became an All Star in 2017 largely because he was effective as a long reliever who pitched in high-leverage spots, anywhere from the fifth inning to the eighth inning. The trick will be keeping him effective all season. Devenski lost a feel for his slider in 2017 and had his workload reduced during a second-half dip.