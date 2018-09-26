Astros' Chris Devenski: Will start Wednesday
Devenski will start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros will employ a "bullpen day" in the series finale with Devenski leading the charge. The 27-year-old has made only four appearances since coming off the disabled list Aug. 29 and should be limited to an inning or two.
