Astros' Chris Devenski: Working on mechanics
Devenski devoted the offseason to re-working the mechanics of his delivery, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Devenski, an All Star in 2017, watched his ERA balloon to 4.18 in 2018, when he was relegated to work in games that already were decided and was left off both of Houston's postseason rosters. Video study revealed some "issues here and there," per the right-handed reliever, specifically with his legs and hips. Devenski has yet to throw a bullpen session, so we may need to wait until spring training to learn whether the mechanical adjustments returns him to his 2017 form.
More News
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Omitted from ALDS roster•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Takes loss in spot start•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Will start Wednesday•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Declining use, postseason spot in jeopardy•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Makes first appearance off DL•
-
Astros' Chris Devenski: Activated from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...