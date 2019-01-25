Devenski devoted the offseason to re-working the mechanics of his delivery, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Devenski, an All Star in 2017, watched his ERA balloon to 4.18 in 2018, when he was relegated to work in games that already were decided and was left off both of Houston's postseason rosters. Video study revealed some "issues here and there," per the right-handed reliever, specifically with his legs and hips. Devenski has yet to throw a bullpen session, so we may need to wait until spring training to learn whether the mechanical adjustments returns him to his 2017 form.